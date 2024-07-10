Donations Being Collected for Beverly Residents Affected by Hurricane Beryl

Sponsor

The City and the Believe in Beverly Neighborhood Association are coordinating donations at the Beverly Community Center, located at 901 Lumpkin St., Texarkana, Texas, following Monday’s storms.

A number of homes and businesses in the Beverly community were affected by Hurricane Beryl, which came through on Monday evening. While efforts are underway to clear debris and assess damages, families in the area urgently need resources. Donations of water, non-perishable food items, and toiletries are especially needed.

Lunch will be available at the Beverly Community Center Monday – Thursday from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm for impacted Beverly residents along with a cooling station from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm for those still without power.

Individuals across the city with damages to their residences/property related to Beryl are encouraged to complete the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) individual State of Texas Assistance Tool (iSTAT). This tool enables individuals to report damages to emergency management and the State of Texas. Visit https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/ to report Beryl storm damage.

To volunteer and/or donate supplies, stop by the community center from 11:00 am – 6:00 pm or contact Believe in Beverly Neighborhood Association President Kristi Kendrick at (903) 793-1503 or beverlycenter901@gmail.com. You can also contact Planning and Community Development Director Vashil Fernandez at (903) 798-3904 or Vashil.fernandez@texarkanatexas.gov.

