Sponsor

Garland Emmett McIver was born in Texarkana, Texas on July 31, 1944, to the late James Emmett McIver and Mayme Hortense Jamison McIver. He was the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. G.U. Jamison, Sr. and the nephew of the late Dr. and Mrs. G. U. Jamison, Jr.

Garland attended elementary school where his mother, Mayme McIver, was a teacher and graduated from Dunbar High School in 1962. While at Dunbar, he was in the “Mighty Buffalo Band” and played the alto saxophone.

Garland was privileged to attend Howard University in Washington DC, Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas and the University of North Texas in Denton. He returned to Texarkana and was a dedicated employee for EEOC and Red River Army Depot.

Garland was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ and joined Saint Paul United Methodist Church at an early age. He would attend regularly when living in Texarkana. After his move to Plano, Texas, he enjoyed attending One Community Church with his family.

Garland was married to Cylestine Dansby from 1967 – 1990 and was a loving father to their four children; DeAndra, Christopher, Vincent and ReMone. He was also a dedicated brother to his beloved sister, Mayme McIver and watched after her throughout her adult life.

Garland was a lover of fun! He enjoyed recreational sports and could beat almost anyone in table tennis and pool. He loved listening to R&B music, spinning 45 records and was a great swing dancer. He was a masterful domino player and continued to play up until 2023 with his son ReMone. He owned a ’57 Chevrolet and was one of the first African Americans in Texarkana to own a ski boat in the mid-1970s. During summer months he taught his children and several family members to water ski and was a skillful slalom skier. Garland was a big fan of Texas football! His teams were the Texas High Tigers, the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboy.

Garland leaves to cherish his memories: Children – DeAndra Jones; Vincent McIver (Tajzsa) and ReMone McIver (Ashley) and six grandchildren.

Garland was preceded in death by: Son – Christopher McIver; Sister – Mayme L. McIver; Mother – Mayme H. McIver; Father – James McIver; Uncle – Garland U. Jamison, Jr.; Aunt – Eliza Marshall McNeal; Grandfather – Garland U. Jamison, Sr. and Grandmother – Mayme Jamison.

Family visitation: Friday, July 12, 2024 from 3PM – 5PM @ Jones-Stuart Mortuary, Inc., 115 E. 9th St., Texarkana, AR 71854

Funeral service: Saturday, July 13, 2024 @ 2PM at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 39 Miller County 371, Mandeville, AR 71854