L.C. Cochran, born November 19, 1927, died peacefully July 8, 2024. He joins his beloved wife of 76 years, Lavern Caudle Cochran in heaven after she left us in April of this year.

L.C. enjoyed singing gospel music with friends and family, following his grandchildren to events, and watching the Texas Rangers. He retired as a truck driver from Burhman-Pharr hardware company in 1989.

L. C. was born to Charlie and Orleana Cochran in Fouke Arkansas. He attended school at the Silverina school while being a farm hand at the family farm. He was a veteran serving in the United States Army Air Corps in 1945-1946. He was the Music Minister at Lowell Street Missionary Baptist Church for decades.

Preceding his death are his parents, sisters Renee, Yvonne, Nelda, and brother Warren, and his oldest son, Larry.

Surviving L. C. are daughter-in-law Cathy Cochran, sons Ricky and Ernie, and five grandchildren – Amy, Chris, Matt, Michael, and Karsyn.

Funeral services for Mr. Cochran will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Center Ridge Cemetery.