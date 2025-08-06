Don’t Miss New Student Orientation at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

Join us at Bridge Day: Your Bridge to Success New Student Orientation at UAHT. New Student Orientation is designed to prepare new, first-time UAHT students for the college experience by reviewing academic expectations, financial aid, and student account information. During orientation, students can get their student ID card, pick up their UAHT parking sticker, and learn about valuable resources to help them succeed in college.

The fall semester is right around the corner, and there are several convenient New Student Orientation options available at UAHT during the following dates/times/locations:

Hope Campus New Student Orientation Options:

Evening Morning Monday, August 11 • 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 12 • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

*Students check in at Hempstead Hall.

Texarkana Campus New Student Orientation Options:

Evening Morning Wednesday, August 13 • 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 14 • 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

*Students check in at the Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center.

Collegiate Academy New Student Orientation Options for Incoming 10th Graders:

Hope Collegiate Academy Arkansas High Collegiate Academy Monday, August 11 • 5:30 – 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 13 • 5:30 – 7:45 p.m.

*Collegiate Academy Orientation is for 10th grade only and is required for students and parents/guardians.

*HCA students check in at Hempstead Hall. AHCA students check in at the Farmers Bank & Trust Workforce Center.

All new students are encouraged to attend New Student Orientation.

For more information or to register for New Student Orientation, contact the UAHT Enrollment Office at 870-722-8174 or email admissions@uaht.edu.

Fall registration remains open until August 22, and classes begin on August 20. To apply, visit https://www.uaht.edu/admissions/apply-now.php.