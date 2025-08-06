Sponsor

Nelma Duane Beasley Griffin, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed on August 4, 2025, at the Villa in Texarkana, Texas.

Mrs. Griffin was born on April 16, 1935, in Fouke, Arkansas, to her parents, Noel and Nell Beasley. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and spent her life as a homemaker caring for her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of sixty-three years, Billy Jack Griffin, and a beloved sister, Nola Jean Crabtree.

She is survived by two sons and two daughters-in-law, Billy and Carrolyn Griffin of Hooks, Texas, and Oliva Griffin of Fouke, Arkansas; one daughter, Jeana Baker of Queen City, Texas; her sisters, Nelene Harris and Nolene Crabtree; and a brother, Bobby Beasley. She also has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren to cherish her memory.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, August 8, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

A Celebration of Nelma’s life will be at 11:00 A. M. on Saturday, August 9th at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Kevin Schutte and Dr. Kyle Peters officiating. Burial will be in Sylverino Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Hospice, 4605 Texas Blvd. Texarkana, Texas 75503