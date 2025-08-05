Sponsor

Vira Romenska, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in her home in Argyle, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on December 22, 1940, in Ukraine, Vira lived a life devoted to her family, her faith, and the quiet joys of caring for others. She married her beloved husband, Anatolii Ivanovich Romenskyi, with whom she shared a lifetime of love and together raised their daughters.

Known affectionately for her gentle spirit and generous heart, Vira was the heart of every family gathering. She was a gifted cook—celebrated as the family’s culinary matriarch—who found joy in preparing feasts for holidays, birthdays, and everyday moments alike. Her talent in the kitchen was matched by her talent with a needle and thread, spending many cherished hours quilting and crafting gifts for loved ones.

More than anything, Vira was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She poured her love into raising not only her daughters but also her grandchildren, helping to shape the lives of those she held dear with warmth, wisdom, and patience.

She is survived by her daughters, Svitlana Romenska, Viktoriya Romenska, and Olena Romenska; her grandchildren, Vladimir & Kaylie Kostyurenko, and Angelina Landes; and her great-grandchildren, Robert Brunswick and Maks Kostyurenko. She is also remembered fondly by numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Anatolii, whose memory she honored every day.

Private services will be held on August 6, 2025, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Vira’s legacy is one of unconditional love, quiet strength, and selfless care. She lives on in the hearts of all who knew her.