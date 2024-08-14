Enroll Now for Commercial Truck Driver Training Classes at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana offers truck driver training through the Arkansas Trucking Academy (ArkTA). ArkTA is the fastest and most economical choice to move you into a new, exciting commercial truck driving career. Through traditional classroom, simulation, and practical over-the-road training, students can have their commercial driver’s license (CDL) and be ready to earn a good living in as little as four weeks. Tuition for the program is just $3,000, and books are included.
UAHT has the following truck driver training start dates. There are only four slots per class, so don’t delay.
- August 19
- September 16
- October 14
- November 11
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary for commercial truck drivers is $54,320 per year, and the need for truck drivers is expected to grow over the next ten years.
For more information or to apply, email akili.mosesisrael@uaht.edu or call 870-722-8102.