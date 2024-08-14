Enroll Now for Commercial Truck Driver Training Classes at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana offers truck driver training through the Arkansas Trucking Academy (ArkTA). ArkTA is the fastest and most economical choice to move you into a new, exciting commercial truck driving career. Through traditional classroom, simulation, and practical over-the-road training, students can have their commercial driver’s license (CDL) and be ready to earn a good living in as little as four weeks. Tuition for the program is just $3,000, and books are included.

UAHT has the following truck driver training start dates. There are only four slots per class, so don’t delay.

August 19

September 16

October 14

November 11

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary for commercial truck drivers is $54,320 per year, and the need for truck drivers is expected to grow over the next ten years.

For more information or to apply, email akili.mosesisrael@uaht.edu or call 870-722-8102.