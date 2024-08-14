Sponsor

Ellen S. Brannon, age 71, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at Christus St. Michael’s Hospital. She was born on July 3, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York, to Seymour and Marion Marcus.

Mrs. Ellen Brannon spent her working days as an Optician. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert Brannon; brother Irwin Marcus; daughters Sharon Cook and Rachael Matlock; a number of grandchildren, great grandchild, and other family and friends.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.