Texarkana College Receives $3,000 Gift from AEP Foundation

The American Electric Power Foundation presented a $3,000 grant to the Texarkana College Foundation to support scholarships and the food pantry. Southwestern Electric Power Company colleagues Amanda Keeney, Director of Corporate Communications, and Roy Woods, SWEPCO Distribution System Supervisor, presented the check to the TC Foundation in TC’s Nelson Administration Building.

“SWEPCO is a strong community workforce partner for Texarkana College,” said Katie Andrus, Director of the TC Foundation. “It’s great to see the American Electric Power Foundation, at the recommendation of SWEPCO, recognize and support the importance of a skilled workforce”

TC’s electrical technology program, along with TC’s other workforce program offerings, prepare workers to fill technical and industrial jobs at companies like SWEPCO.

TC offers a two-year associate of applied science degree and a one-year level one certificate in electrical technology. Students graduate from these programs with a strong foundation of electrical code, electrical theory, safety, and residential and industrial wiring. Students who earn the associate of applied science in electrical technology may choose to pursue a Bachelor of Arts and applied sciences (BAAS) at a four-year university after graduating from TC.

For additional information or to make a donation, please contact Katie Andrus at (903) 823-3125 or katie.andrus@texarkanacollege.edu.

