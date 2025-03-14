Enroll Now for Summer 2025 Kids’ College Programs at UA Hope-Texarkana

Sponsor

Enrollment for Kids’ College 2025 at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is now open. Kids’ College is a hands-on summer enrichment program for students held on the UAHT campuses.

A few exciting classes offered this year include Jungle Fuel: Nutrition Adventures for Young Explorers, Jungle Drama, Wonders of Africa, ASL Exploration, Safari Escapade, Ukelele for Beginners, Monkey Business, Wild Tech Trek, and more!

HOPE CAMPUS PROGRAMS:

Kids’ College:

1st-2nd Graders: June 9-12, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

3rd-4th Graders: June 9-12, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

1st-2nd Graders: June 16-19, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

3rd-4th Graders: June 16-19, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

5th-6th Grades: June 16-19, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

5th-6th Graders: June 16-19, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Camp Save-A-Life Hope Campus:

7th-9th Graders: June 23-27, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The deadline to register is May 23, 2025. The cost of Kids’ College ranges from $75 to $100. Scholarships are available and are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Scholarships are available for one week of Kids’ College. Proof of income is required to be eligible for a scholarship.

Registration forms can be picked up at Hempstead Hall or sent via email

For more information, contact Jason Campbell at jason.campbell@uaht.edu or Racie Poindexter at racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or call 870-722-8568.