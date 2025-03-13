Union Claims Unlawful Workforce Reductions Possible at Red River Army Depot

Sponsor

Hooks, TX – The National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE) Local 2189 is raising urgent concerns over potential large-scale workforce reductions at Red River Army Depot (RRAD). As the Trump administration intensifies efforts to reduce federal spending, RRAD faces the imminent risk of a Reduction in Force (RIF) or even Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC)—both of which could devastate thousands of workers and the regional economy.

According to the NFFE, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) have directed RRAD leadership to prepare a workforce reduction and reorganization report by March 13, 2025. The NFFE claims this directive directly violates federal law, which prohibits arbitrary reductions in depot-level maintenance and repair personnel.

Under 10 USC 2472: Prohibition on Management of Depot Employees by End Strength, the Department of Defense (DoD) cannot impose workforce reductions based on arbitrary personnel caps. The law states:

“The civilian employees of the Department of Defense, including the civilian employees of the military departments and the Defense Agencies, who perform, or are involved in the performance of, depot-level maintenance and repair workloads may not be managed on the basis of any constraint or limitation in terms of man years, end strength, full-time equivalent positions, or maximum number of employees. Such employees shall be managed solely on the basis of the available workload and the funds made available for such depot-level maintenance and repair.”

“This law explicitly prohibits the type of workforce cuts being imposed at RRAD, as depot employees must be managed based on workload and funding—not arbitrary personnel reductions. Any attempt to downsize the RRAD workforce without consideration of actual workload demand is a direct violation of federal law and must be immediately opposed by elected officials”, the NFFA says in a press release.

Unlike most government agencies, RRAD does not rely on annual appropriations. Instead, it operates as a business, funding itself through the repair and maintenance of tactical vehicles and equipment for the Army, other military branches, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programs. These services generate revenue that pays for workforce salaries and operational costs—without adding to the national debt.

As a strategic national security asset, RRAD ensures that warfighters have operational equipment while maintaining fiscal responsibility. It does not create unnecessary spending, but rather prevents waste by keeping military assets functional and combat-ready.

Beyond its military importance, RRAD serves as an economic engine for Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. The Texas Comptroller’s Office estimates that RRAD contributed $1.6 billion to the regional economy in 2023. The proposed RIF or BRAC process would severely impact local businesses, families, and entire communities—inflicting long-term economic damage.

Given the serious legal, economic, and national security implications of an RRAD workforce reduction, NFFE Local 2189 is calling on elected officials to take a public stand against these unlawful and damaging actions.

“Our workforce reductions are not just unjustified—they are illegal under federal law,” said NFFE Local 2189 leadership. “RRAD is a model of efficiency and a vital part of our national defense. Any attempt to reduce its workforce through arbitrary cuts is both reckless and unlawful. We need our elected officials to step up and stop this violation of the law before it’s too late.”

NFFE Local 2189 urges all community members, businesses, and stakeholders to contact their representatives and demand immediate action to protect RRAD.