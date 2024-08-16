Texas A&M University-Texarkana Launches Certificate in Leading Change

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana is excited to announce the launch of its new Certificate in Leading Change, a unique professional development opportunity offered through the School of Professional Education and Community Engagement. This program, designed to equip leaders with the skills necessary to drive organizational transformation, will be led by Dr. Lila Walker.

Participants in the course will engage with John Kotter’s renowned framework for leading change, widely recognized as a cornerstone in change management. Throughout the program, learners will identify a challenging area within their own organizations and develop a detailed change proposal. This hands-on approach ensures that participants will leave with a valuable tool for present and future organizational growth. Additionally, organizations benefit from having employees who are equipped with advanced skills in leading change.

“This certificate program is a game-changer for our community. By empowering individuals with the tools to lead and manage change effectively, we are investing in the future of our local businesses and organizations,” said Dr. Jennifer Davis, Director of Community Engagement at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. “The skills gained from this program will have a lasting impact, not just for the participants, but for the entire community.”

The Certificate in Leading Change consists of five comprehensive sessions held from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the following dates: August 28, September 18, October 16, November 13, and December 11. Participants must attend all sessions to earn the certificate, which is also eligible for college credit.

Registration is now open, and space is limited. The registration deadline for the program is Friday, August 23rd. The cost of the program is $1,150, which includes lunch and all necessary materials.

For additional information or to enroll, visit www.tamut.edu/pece or contact the School of Professional Education and Community Engagement at 903-223-3039 or via email at treed@tamut.edu.



About the School of Professional Education and Community Engagement:

Through its School of Professional Education and Community Engagement, the university offers a wide range of programs designed to meet the needs of professionals seeking to enhance their skills and advance their careers.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.