February 9th’s Downtown Live to Feature Carriage Rides on Broad Street

Main Street Texarkana announced today that Friday, February 9th’s Downtown Live will feature carriage rides on Broad Street with Clay Smith. Downtown Live will also feature artists, musicians, and interactive activities from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Businesses along Broad, Main, Texas, and Front Streets will stay open late for the event, offering special deals for visitors. For more information or to learn how to get involved, contact Main Street at 903-278-6441 or visit MainStreetTexarkana.org.

Downtown Live, a monthly collaboration between Main Street Texarkana, downtown businesses, and local creatives, is scheduled for February 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. This month has a Valentine’s Day theme and features Horse & Buggy rides along Broad Street for just $5 per person for up to 3 people per ride. Carriage rides are just $5 per person. Rides begin at the intersection of Wood and East Broad.

“We are so excited to have Clay Smith offer carriage rides along historic Broad Street,” says Main Street director Ina McDowell. “Downtown Live is always exciting, but this is a special treat for Valentine’s Day.”

Downtown Live February artists include Kristina Eisenhower at Southern Grace, which will also offer a selfie station by Blown Away. Musicians Jay Kirgis and Railhead Ned will be on hand in addition to live music at Alley Cats Coffee Bar and the Kress Gap on West Broad. Other participating downtown businesses include Berridge Bikes, Moonstone and Moss, Hart’s on Broad, The Dressmaker, and CrystalMoon. One of the newest businesses, Bookhound Haven on West Broad Street, will be open and is offering pre-ordering for book bouquets just in time for Valentine’s Day. For more information or to find out how to participate, call Main Street Texarkana at 903-278-6441, email Events@mainstreettexarkana.org, or visit www.mainstreettexarkana.org/downtown-live.html.

Main Street Texarkana, accredited through the National Main Street program, is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization that combines economic development with historic preservation. The Main Street Texarkana District encompasses historic downtown Texarkana, USA and is the only two-state program in the country. Main Street Texarkana is a recognized leading program among the national network of more than 1,200 neighborhoods and communities that share both a commitment to creating high-quality places and to building stronger communities. For more information or to become a Main Street investor, visit www.MainStreetTexarkana.org.