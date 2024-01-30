Beginner Digital Literacy Course to be Held at UAHT

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a beginner’s digital literacy course on February 20, 27, and March 5 at the UA Hope campus. Learn computer basics, including how peripherals (camera, mic, etc.) operate and basic file management. Students will also learn how to access information online and the ins and outs of communication, such as email, video chat, and instant messaging. This class is perfect for someone who wants to become a digital citizen but has little to no experience or knowledge.

The cost of the course is a donation in the amount of your choice. Registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 870-722-8568 or email Racie.Poindexter@uaht.edu.