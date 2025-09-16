Forged in History: James Black School of Bladesmithing Draws Students to a One-of-a-Kind Craft Education

Sponsor

Tucked in the heart of Historic Washington State Park, the James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades is carving out a name for itself, literally and figuratively, as the only institution of its kind in the University of Arkansas System. Offering expert-led instruction in one of America’s oldest crafts, the school invites students to step into the fire and master the time-honored art of bladesmithing.

Founded to celebrate the legacy of James Black, creator of the original Bowie Knife, the school blends craftsmanship, tradition, and hands-on education in a setting where history runs deep. Students gain practical, high-skill training in everything from forging and handle construction to the intricate creation of Damascus steel blades.

“This isn’t just a course in metalwork,” said Jennifer Teresa, UAHT Dean of Technical and Industrial Programs. “It’s an immersive experience where art, history, and technique collide.”

Courses are taught by world-class master bladesmiths, giving students direct access to expertise that is hard to find anywhere else. Whether you’re a hobbyist, aspiring knifemaker, or a veteran looking to explore a new path, the James Black School of Bladesmithing provides a foundation rooted in quality and precision.

Upcoming Courses Open for Enrollment:

Hunting Knife Course

October 10–13, 8 AM to 5 PM — $525

Learn how to forge and finish a custom hunting knife under expert guidance.

Veterans Course

November 3–7, 8 AM to 5 PM — FREE

Taught by acclaimed instructor JR Cook, this special course is offered at no cost to veterans, providing hands-on training and an opportunity to forge a new passion.

Located at 601 Lawrence Street in Washington, Arkansas, the James Black School is more than a workshop; it’s a destination for anyone seeking to preserve and advance the legacy of American craftsmanship.

For more information or to enroll, call 870-722-8109 or email bladesmith@uaht.edu.