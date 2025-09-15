Texarkana Woman Accused Of Pepper Spraying Mother & Kids

Sponsor

TEXARKANA,Texas–A Texarkana woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly deploying pepper spray into a car occupied by a mother and her two young daughters, ages 8 and 11 years.

Jayla Lashae Jones, 24, has been charged with two felony counts of injury to a child, felony stalking and misdemeanor assault in connection with a confrontation Sept. 4, according to court records. had just picked up her children from their father’s unit at the Creekside Apartments at 3333 Nichols Drive at about 8:30 p.m. when Jones – who has reportedly dated the father – drove into the parking lot, according to a probable cause affidavit. The mother and Jones reportedly exchanged words before Jones left.

The mother called 911 after seeing Jones parked at a nearby business while she waited in a left hand turn because she reportedly feared that Jones would follow her and attempt to initiate a physical confrontation. As the mother was on the phone with 911, Jones allegedly pulled out of the business and stopped in the lane directly next to Jones, trapping her where she was, and sprayed pepper spray into the car’s open window, hitting the mother and the children.

After officers arrived and were talking with the mother and her daughters, two cars allegedly pulled up. Jones’ sister and her mother were allegedly screaming at the mother. Jones allegedly denied deploying the pepper spray until confronted with video surveillance footage from a nearby business.

The footage allegedly showed Jones pull out of the business’ parking lot and onto the road next to the mother at an angle, trapping her.

“I also noticed that Jones had no reason to stop in that lane because there were no vehicles blocking her and North-bound traffic had a green light,” the affidavit said. “Then as the video continued, I clearly observed a stream of liquid shoot out of Jones’ vehicle into [the mother’s].”

Jones is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totalling $225,000.

The three felony charges are each punishable by two to ten years in prison.