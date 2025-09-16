Man Accused Of Locking Wife In Room With Burning Wedding Dress

Sponsor

LEWISVILLE, Ark–A Lewisville man has been charged with arson and aggravated assault for allegedly locking his wife in a bedroom after setting her wedding gown on fire, according to court records filed Monday.

Christopher Alan Ferguson, 67, turned himself in Aug. 18 after the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating him, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Ferguson’s charges stem from an incident in February last year at the home Ferguson shared with his wife on Highway 29, according to a probable cause affidavit. Ferguson had allegedly been “very angry” and had put his finger in his wife’s face on Feb. 7, 2024, the affidavit said.

The wife reportedly told investigators during an interview this year that she was so frightened by Ferguson’s conduct the following day, she locked herself in her bedroom until she heard Ferguson call to her, saying, “Come here,” the affidavit said.

After hearing Ferguson call her, the woman realized there was “smoke everywhere” before she was locked in a guest bedroom by Ferguson.

Ferguson had allegedly disconnected the smoke alarms in the house before setting his wife’s wedding dress ablaze. The woman reported that she attempted to extinguish the fire in the guest bedroom where she was locked but eventually escaped to the outdoors and called 911.

“(The woman) stated her husband has threatened to kill himself as well as her in the past,” the affidavit said. “Our records indicate multiple instances of domestic violence between Mrs. Ferguson and her husband, and she believes he was trying to kill her.”

Ferguson was released on a $5,000 bond Aug. 19, court records show.

If convicted of aggravated assault, Ferguson faces up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. If convicted of arson, he faces six to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000.

Ferguson is scheduled to return to court in October for arraignment before Circuit Judge Brent Haltom.