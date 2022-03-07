Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee endorses Stephen D. Ward for Miller County Sheriff

Advertisement

Miller County, AR, March 6, 2022: Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, presidential candidate, the host of “Huckabee” on TBN, New York Times bestselling author of more than a dozen books, a Fox News and Western Journal Contributor, and former pastor of Beech Street First Baptist Church has made the following endorsement of Stephen D. Ward:

“I’ve known Stephen Ward for over 36 years. I’ve watched him grow up in a wonderful, stable Christian home where he learned and lived a life of honesty, hard work, concern for others, and a love for what’s right. As a teenager, he joined the Texarkana Police Explorers, and from there, his commitment to law enforcement was cemented. He has worked his way up the chain of trust and responsibility in local law enforcement, and would be the kind of Sheriff who brings all the skills of competence and leadership to serve the people of Miller County with distinction. I love supporting candidates who exemplify the qualities of unselfish service to all people equally. Stephen Ward is the kind of candidate I truly am honored to endorse and support,” said Gov. Mike Huckabee

“I am honored to have the support of Gov. Huckabee,” said Stephen D. Ward. “It is wonderful to have the backing of such a strong conservative Christian who has made many contributions to the people of Arkansas as well as the United States of America. I am deeply humbled,” said Stephen D. Ward.

