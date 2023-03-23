Governor Sanders Signs Fifty-Six Bills Into Arkansas Law

Advertisement

Bills Signed: SB190, HB1156, SB195, SB292, SB346, SB347, HB1411, HB1425, SB291, HB1007, HB1035, HB1360, HB1518, HB1546, SB282, HB1423, HB1426, HB1448, HB1459, HB1470, HB1473, HB1487, HB1557, SB209, SB333, SB348, HB1434, HB1469, HB1481, HB1524, HB1525, HB1532, SB95, SB97, SB290, SB305, SB321, SB356, HB1380, HB1436, HB1439, HB1498, SB185, SB252, SB313, HB1032, HB1475, SB26, SB29, SB35, SB85, SB315, SB255, SB258, SB335, HCR1011

To learn more about each Bill, visit: https://www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Bills/ViewBills?type=HB&ddBienniumSession=2023%2F2023R

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, the Governor signed into law:

SB190, to amend the process by which a public school district may obtain a waiver.

HB1156, concerning a public school district or open-enrollment public charter school policy relating to a public school student’s sex.

SB195, to clarify when parents’ rights no longer attach regarding safe haven infants and to amend definitions under the laws regarding safe haven.

SB292, to amend the compensation of a member of a county board of election commissioners; and to amend the duties of a member of a county board of election commissioners.

SB346, to promote permanency and to strengthen kinship placements for children in foster care.

SB347, to promote child safety while reducing child welfare agency involvement in the lives of Arkansas residents.

HB1411, to amend the prohibition on the delivery of unsolicited absentee ballot applications to electors; and to amend the law concerning absentee ballots.

HB1425, to update the military code of Arkansas.

SB291, to amend the laws regarding the central registry of persons with a disability resulting from a traumatic head injury; and to transfer the central registry to the Department of Health.

HB1007, to authorize pharmacists to dispense HIV preexposure and postexposure prophylaxis.

HB1035, to require screening for depression of birth mothers at the time of birth; and to mandate that insurance policies cover screening for depression of birth mothers at the time of birth.

HB1360, to allow residential electricians to perform work on three and four family homes; and to amend the law concerning definitions of electricians.

HB1518, to set minimum dementia training requirements for staff members who are employed by an assisted living facility.

HB1546, to amend the law regarding individuals with disabilities; and to recognize and protect organizations holding certificates issued under section 14(c) of the fair labor standards act.

SB282, to amend the law concerning a civil cause of action for victims of human trafficking.

HB1423, to amend the law concerning the recount of ballots; and to amend election procedures.

HB1426, to amend Arkansas law concerning fees for issuing summons or subpoenas.

HB1448, to modernize probate proceedings; and to amend and update the law concerning adoptions, guardianships, and the administration of decedents’ estates; and to amend the probate code.

HB1459, to amend the law concerning human trafficking and related offenses; and to amend the law concerning fines for human trafficking.

HB1470, to amend the law concerning conditions for crime victims reparations for victims of human trafficking and child sex victims.

HB1473, to amend the law concerning the procedure for a name change; to require a name change petition to be verified; and to ensure contents of a name change court file are redacted.

HB1487, to create the ballot security act of 2023; and to amend election law concerning the handling of election ballots.

HB1557, to amend Arkansas law concerning the confidentiality of certain records related to a coroner’s investigation.

SB209, to amend the law regarding liquefied petroleum gas; and to amend the law regarding the discretionary suspension of inspection and registration fees.

SB333, to add certain gas pipeline facilities as an exemption under the utility facility environmental and economic protection act; and to declare an emergency.

SB348, to amend the liability of third parties to the department of human services for Arkansas medicaid program claims.

HB1434, to amend the law regarding agriculture; and to place the burden of proof on the party bringing an action against an agricultural operation as a nuisance.

HB1469, to amend the election procedures of municipalities.

HB1481, to create the healthcare insurer share the savings act; and to create the Arkansas pharmacy benefits manager share the savings act.

HB1524, to amend the law concerning the publication of notice required for certain public works contract procurements.

HB1525, to amend the definition of “rebates” as used in the business of insurance; and to modify the minimum threshold value of token gifts in the business of insurance.

HB1532, to amend the law concerning charitable organizations; and to modify the requirements concerning annual financial reports of charitable organizations.

SB95, to amend the law regarding embalmers and funeral directors; and to revise the due date for renewal of licenses under the law regarding embalmers and funeral directors.

SB97, to amend the Arkansas prepaid funeral benefits law; to regulate prepaid benefits contracts; and to enhance the administration of the Arkansas prepaid funeral benefits law.

SB290, to provide for a temporary increase in the cost-of-living adjustment for elected county officers and justices of the peace.

SB305, to amend the law concerning the payment of professional development recognition payments to certain individuals who actively work with property taxes; and to declare an emergency.

SB321, to clarify the definition of a collection agency; and concerning appointments, removal, and vacancies of the state board of collection agencies.

SB356, to abolish inactive state entities; to amend the law concerning the reporting of boards and commissions; and to declare an emergency.

HB1380, to amend the law regarding alcoholic beverages; and to amend the law regarding tasting events.

HB1436, to amend the Arkansas Securities Act; and to modify certain actions against a registration under the Arkansas Securities Act.

HB1439, to modify the fair Mortgage Lending Act; to clarify the process of sponsorship under the fair Mortgage Lending Act; and to amend the requirements for a license under the fair mortgage lending act.

HB1498, to amend the law related to microbrewery-restaurant private clubs.

SB185, to amend the appointment procedure for the tax appeals commission to provide for the filling of vacancies on the commission; and to declare an emergency.

SB252, to amend the definitions of “manufacturing” and “processing” for purposes of the use-tax exemption for machinery and equipment used to retread tires to match their definitions for purposes of the sales-tax exemption.

SB313, to allow a taxpayer receiving military retirement or survivor benefits to receive the full amount of the income tax exemption for retirement benefits.

HB1032, to increase the amount of the homestead property tax credit.

HB1475, to identify the intangible personal property of self-service storage facilities that is exempt from property taxes; and to require a county assessor to provide an explanation related to a taxpayer’s intangible personal property.

SB26, an act for the department of labor and licensing – workers’ compensation commission appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB29, an act for the department of commerce – state insurance department appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB35, an act for the office of the prosecutor coordinator appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB85, an act for the department of parks, heritage, and tourism – state parks and tourism divisions appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB315, an act for the department of commerce – Arkansas economic development commission – feasibility study for a spaceport appropriation for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

SB255, to amend the law concerning the allocation of election expenses; and to restrict the source of election funding.

SB258, to amend the method of voting absentee; and to prohibit the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

SB335, to amend the law concerning the Arkansas capitol grounds monument and memorial preservation fund; to amend the law concerning the maintenance, repair, and upkeep of monuments and memorials areas on state capitol grounds.

HCR1011, to encourage the United States Congress to encourage the use of unit dose packaging for narcotics and opioids to preserve the health and safety of all citizens of this nation.

