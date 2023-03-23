For the Sake of One hosts 2nd Annual Bingo Night presented by Ledwell at Crossties in downtown TXK.

Advertisement



For the Sake of One will be hosting their 2nd Annual Bingo Night fundraiser on Thursday, April 6 at Crossties Event Venue (324 E Broad St, Texarkana, AR) at 6:30 pm. Last year was their first time hosting this event and it was completely sold out, so this year they are planning for bigger and better. There will be food trucks next to Crossties for guests to purchase food, as well as a cash bar inside. Bingo prizes are being donated by local businesses in the area. If you are a local business and you want to donate something, please contact For the Sake of One at 903-329-0566 or email alyssa@forthesakeofone.com.

There are several different options to attend this Bingo Night fundraiser. You can purchase individual tickets for $25 or you can be a sponsor and purchase a table of 8, as well as some marketing benefits. To purchase tickets/sponsorships, you can go to

https://forthesakeofone.networkforgood.com/events/52943-bingo-night?fbclid=IwAR2hAWWHaGtM77kuLcEpUfwoWuST79btGmBWobvFOinI6yIzsBVSqbWmR3k&utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_2474050.

For the Sake of One is excited to gather the community (in a fun atmosphere in downtown TXK) for a night of bingo to raise funds for local children and families.

For the Sake of One is a local non-profit whose vision is a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive. Their mission is to share God’s love with local children and families by providing emotional, physical, and spiritual support while serving as a hub to connect, equip, and empower all stakeholders in the child welfare community. They support case workers, foster, adoptive and biological families and provide TBRI training.

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (angela@forthesakeofone.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.

