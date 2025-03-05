Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

Mack Carl Easley, Sr., 75 of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on the 2 nd of March 2025. Mack grew up in New Boston, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Winston Easley, his mother, Thelma Easley, and his sister Shirley Kirkpatrick. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Easley, his children, Rhonda Eernisse, Melissa Latham, Kathryn Omerso, and Mack Easley, Jr., former spouse, Nancy Easley, and his five grandchildren, Haiden Latham, Rhyan Latham, Harrison Easley, Silas Omerso, and Darcy Omerso.

A decorated US Army veteran and member of the First Infantry Division, Mack was awarded a Bronze Star, a Silver Star, and two Purple Hearts for his courage and valor at Fire Support Base Rita in Vietnam. After 12 years of service, he left the Army as a CWO2 Physician’s Assistant. Retiring from the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a Health Administrator, he continued to show his dedication and service through volunteer work at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and National Park Service.

Mack enjoyed traveling, photography, outdoor exploration, and most of all, creating memories with his grandchildren. His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home on Friday, March 7 between 6 and 8pm. A formal military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to Hospice of Texarkana for taking such good care of his needs.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Tunnels to Towers and St. Jude’s.