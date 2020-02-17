Hawthorne Nominated for 2020 Arkansas TRIO Hall of Fame

Advertisement

Skylar Hawthorne, of Hope, Arkansas, was nominated for the 2020 TRiO Hall of Fame at the Arkansas Association of Student Assistance Programs. Hawthorne is a Senior at Hope High School and a concurrent credit student at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Along with being involved in TRiO Upward Bound, she is also a member of the Bobcat Cross Country and Track team, National Honor Society, and a Student Council Representative at Hope High School.

Skylar said that before enrolling in TRiO Upward Bound at UAHT, she had no focus on school, horrible attendance, which led to bad grades, and no desire to complete any scholarship or college applications. “I never really gave college a thought, to be honest. TRiO Upward Bound was an amazing opportunity that changed my future, and now I’m honored to be nominated for the hall of fame,” she said.

The Arkansas TRiO Hall of Fame is an effort to showcase the array of students within Arkansas TRiO Programs by noting their various academic and civic accomplishments. Each TRiO program nominates a participant for inclusion in the Hall of Fame booklet. Nominees will be recognized during the Arkansas TRiO Day Program, and a copy of the booklet will be presented to members of Congress at the Council for Opportunities in Education’s Policy Seminar in Washington, D.C.

Skylar recently joined the Army National Guard and has been accepted for admission to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where she intends to major in psychology. She plans to pursue a career in professional counseling. “All I have to say is thank you to Upward Bound and my family for believing in me.”

“The TRiO Upward Bound staff is proud to nominate Skylar for the 2020 Arkansas TRiO Hall of Fame. She has a bright future ahead of her, and with strong focus, she will accomplish her dreams,” said Keosha Gulley, TRiO Upward Bound Student Development Coordinator.

For more information on TRiO Upward Bound at UAHT, please call Dr. Nicole Woods, TRiO Upward Bound Director, at 870-722-8287.

