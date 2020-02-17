Texarkana College Mourns the Death of TC Police Officer Damon Lynn

Advertisement

February 17, 2020, Texarkana, TX- Texarkana College faculty, staff, and students are mourning the death of TC Police Officer Damon Lynn who was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Shreveport, LA. TC Chief of Police Stephen Gass said today that Officer Lynn’s death has impacted not only the TC family, but many others throughout the community.

“Officer Lynn took great care to patrol Texarkana College and assure the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff,” said Chief Gass. “He also was very mindful of visitors on campus who attended events and participated in activities. It was not unusual for him to also check on the safety of neighborhood children who frequently rode bikes near the campus and played soccer and other sports in the green space area of campus near the walking trail. We’ve had numerous emails and texts sent to our office telling us of the special attention Officer Lynn gave others to assure their safety. He will be greatly missed by people throughout our region.”

Chief Gass said members of the TC Police Department are working with Officer Lynn’s family members to plan a memorial service on TC campus.

“We will host a memorial service at Texarkana College to honor and remember Officer Lynn and his more than 30 years of combined law enforcement service,” Gass said. “At this time, we have not formalized any details regarding the date or time for the memorial service, however, we are working with family members who anticipate the service taking place in the next two or three weeks.”

Officer Lynn began working for the Texarkana College Police Department as a patrolman in August 2016. TCPD employs five full-time police officers and three part-time police officers. Prior to Officer Lynn’s service with TCPD, he served as a law enforcement officer with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, the New Boston Texas Police Department, and the Grand Prairie Police Department. He also served in law enforcement in Oklahoma.

