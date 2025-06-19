Historic Orr School Receives Grant from NY-Based A Blade of Grass to Collect Oral Histories

Sponsor

The historic Orr School, located at 831 Laurel Street in Texarkana, Arkansas, has received a grant from the New York-based A Blade of Grass 2025 Field Funds program to collect and preserve oral histories from generations of educators, students, and community members connected to the building.

Constructed circa 1880, the Orr School is believed to be one of the first public schools in Texarkana, Arkansas. Over the years, the building endured damage from fires and later served as both a low-income daycare center and a place of ministry for the surrounding community. Today, many of those advocating for the school’s preservation are former students, daycare attendees, or long-time residents of the neighborhood.

“We are extremely excited to undertake the collection of these oral histories—both for our generation and those to come,” said Whitney Allen, Vice President of the organization. “Working with Dr. Laura Sikes and Jamie Simmons, who have extensive experience archiving community histories, we’re laying the foundation for a rich and lasting historical record of this beloved structure.”

Community members with personal stories, memories, or memorabilia related to Orr School are encouraged to contribute. To share a story – your own or that of a loved one – please contact the group by email at OrrSchoolTXK@gmail.com or by phone/text at 903‑884‑8093.

Photographs, written memories, or memorabilia may also be mailed to:

City Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs of Texarkana

P.O. Box 182

Texarkana, TX 75504