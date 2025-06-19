Texarkana College and University of Texas at Tyler Sign Transfer Agreement

Sponsor

Texarkana College (TC) and The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) have officially signed a Transfer Agreement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support and streamline the transfer process for students moving from TC to UT Tyler. The agreement aims to expand educational opportunities and strengthen support systems for transfer students in the region.

The signing took place on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 1:00 PM in the Truman Arnold Student Center – Patman Room on the Texarkana College campus. Attendees heard remarks from Dr. Jason Smith, President of TC, and Dr. Julie Philley, President of UT Tyler. Dr. Dixon Boyles, Vice President of Instruction at TC, presented an overview of the MOU.

The agreement demonstrates the institutions’ shared commitment to:

Raising awareness of educational and student support services.

Encouraging transfer students to complete their associate degrees.

Offering pre-UT Tyler academic advising to improve the applicability of transfer credits.

Ensuring a more streamlined transfer experience for TC students.

UT Tyler will accept eligible lower-division coursework completed at TC and provide academic advising for students preparing to transfer. The university will also share information about transfer scholarships and financial aid options.

This collaboration represents a major advancement in regional educational access, enhancing academic pathways for students in the Texarkana area.

About The University of Texas at Tyler: A doctoral research university within the UT System, UT Tyler offers a range of undergraduate and graduate programs and medical education through its School of Medicine. The university is dedicated to advancing educational excellence, research innovation, and patient care.

About Texarkana College: Founded in 1927, Texarkana College is a public community college serving Northeast Texas. Known for its strong record in degree and credential completion, TC delivers associate degrees, workforce training, and continuing education that drive local workforce development and student achievement.