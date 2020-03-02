Clay Shooting Competition for Chloe’s Journey of Faith Foundation

Advertisement

Chloe’s Journey of Faith Foundation is having Clays for Gray March 28 at Rocky Creek Outdoors USA, 4001 S. State Line Ave., Texarkana, Ark. Registration takes place from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There will be a safety briefing at 9:30 a.m. and then the tournament will begin.

People can compete in the event on five-man teams and there will be 13 shooting stations. Each shooter gets 100 targets and participants must supply their own guns and ammunition. No shot size greater than 7.5 will be allowed. Eye and ear protection are required.

The winner will receive a custom Bowie knife valued at $3,000. There will also be prizes for second and third place, worst shot and team overall score.

The entry fee is $100 for individuals or $500 for a five-man team. Sponsorships are also available. Gold sponsorship is $1,500. Silver is $1,000 both include the entry fee for a five-man team and more.

The clay shooting competition proceeds benefit Chloe’s Journey of Faith which raises money for pediatric brain cancer research and helps local families that are dealing with any type of childhood cancer with financial support and resources.

“This organization was started by my 13-year old daughter Chloe who lost her life to Glioblastoma brain cancer in 2017. Her mission then was to help kids like her and to give back to her community,” said Michelle Cox, Chloe’s mother. “Her mission became our mission in supporting pediatric brain cancer research and to aid and advocate for local families who have children battling cancer.”