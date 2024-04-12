Sponsor

Montrose (Montie) O. Ardeneaux, age 97 of Wake Village Tx, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in a Texarkana nursing home. She was born on March 6, 1927, in Pittsburg, TX. She was retired from the City of Wake Village, TX. She was a member of First Baptist Church on Moores Lane. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee R. Ardeneaux, son George Ardeneaux, and brother Clarence Dunbar.

Survivors include one brother, Aubrey Dunbar from New Braunfels, TX, two sons, David Ardeneaux and daughter-in-law Teresa of Texarkana, TX, and Raymond Ardeneaux of Rowlett, TX. Six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 9:00 am, and services to start at 10:00 am at Texarkana Funeral Home on 3515 Texas Blvd. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.