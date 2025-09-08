Hope Collegiate Academy Welcomes Its Largest Class

Sponsor

The Hope Collegiate Academy, a collaborative program between the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) and the Hope Public School District, has reached a significant milestone this year, welcoming its largest incoming sophomore class since the program began in 2018. What started with just 19 students now boasts a sophomore class of 46 and a total of 96 high school students working toward not only a high school diploma but also an Associate of Arts Degree.

This innovative early college program, located on the UAHT Hope campus, provides Hope High School students with the opportunity to take dual-credit college courses and graduate from high school with a college degree in hand. The program’s growth reflects its proven success in helping students from underserved communities break barriers and outperform expectations. “The partnership between the Hope Public School District and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana serves as a role model for the possibilities that exist for students when school districts and local colleges and universities collaborate,” said Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva. “Not only does this partnership give students the opportunity to obtain a college degree and earn industry credentials while in high school, it also aligns with the educational goals of Governor Sanders’ LEARNS Act and ACCESS legislation. Students deserve higher education opportunities in high school, and this example is one that should be replicated around the state.”

Dr. Mikki Curtis, Dean of the Collegiate Academy, credited the students, faculty, staff, and community for the program’s impact and momentum. “The Hope Collegiate Academy proves what we’ve always believed—our students are capable of incredible things when given the right support and opportunity. This program has demonstrated that even in high-poverty areas, our young people can thrive in early college environments. In fact, our collegiate academies led the entire state in the number of high school students earning associate degrees last year, and we expect to be ranked near the top this year. That’s something our community should be extremely proud of.”

The Academy’s continued success is no small feat. In a time when many schools struggle with engagement and opportunity gaps, Hope has built a national-caliber program right in its own backyard. Not many communities, especially in rural Arkansas, can claim a pipeline that simultaneously equips students with a high school diploma and a college degree, while saving them thousands of dollars along the way. “The Hope Collegiate Academy is proof that when we work together and support our students’ needs, we can change the trajectory of their futures,” said Interim Chancellor Laura Clark. “The partnership is not just about degrees; it is about giving opportunity to our children to achieve more than they ever expected.”

This year’s record-breaking class is more than a statistic; it’s a signal that momentum is growing and that families in Hope are recognizing the value of a program that changes lives and transforms futures.

The Hope Collegiate Academy is more than just an educational initiative. It’s a point of pride for Hope. And it’s a powerful example of what’s possible when schools, colleges, and communities believe in their students and back that belief with action. Hope Public School Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley stated, “The Collegiate Academy is a cornerstone of our vision at Hope Public Schools. We are proud to partner with the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana to provide life-changing opportunities for our students. This collaboration shows the power of schools and colleges working together to change trajectories. At Hope Public Schools, our commitment is clear: to prepare every student to leave our campuses ready to thrive as productive citizens.”

For more information about the Hope Collegiate Academy, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/hope-collegiate-academy.php.