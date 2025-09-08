Sponsor

Charles O’Neal Daniel, 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on September 5, 2025 at a local hospital. He was born October 15, 1943 to Charlie and Lorene Daniel in Texarkana, Texas.

He was a member of Walnut Church of Christ. He graduated from Liberty Eylau High School in 1962. He went to Disel College in 1963 and after that he worked as a diesel mechanic. He worked for Southwestern Transportation until they closed. O’Neal then went home to become a farmer and had a bulldozer and backhoe service.

He was preceded in death by his his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years Julia Daniel of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son Jason Daniel of Nashville, Arkansas; one daughter Angela Daniel Cross of DeQueen, Arkansas; three grandchildren Caleb Carver, McKenzy Vickers, and Hunter Mayo.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home with burial following at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens