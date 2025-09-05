Man Accused Of Setting Dumpster On Fire While Smoking Meth

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who allegedly set a dumpster on fire behind a Texarkana business last month while smoking methamphetamine has been charged with arson and possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Jacob Castillo, 34, was allegedly seen on video surveillance at about 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 25 climbing into a dumpster behind Cash America Pawn in the 1700 block of New Boston Road, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Bowie County this week.

Castillo allegedly jumped out of the dumpster about six minutes later and smoke and flames could be seen coming from the dumpster as Castillo walked away.

Texarkana Texas Police Department officers were able to quickly detain Castillo. Castillo allegedly claimed at first that he set the fire accidentally while using a can to smoke marijuana. When officers searched Castillo, they allegedly discovered a bag of suspected methamphetamine, about .01 grams, in his pocket. Castillo allegedly admitted that it was meth, and not marijuana he had been smoking in the dumpster.

Castillo is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $53,000 on charges of arson and possession of a controlled substance.

If convicted of arson, Castillo faces two to 20 years in prison. If convicted of the drug charge, he faces six months to two years in a state jail.