Indiana Visitor Unearths 2.71-carat “Hope Diamond” at Crater of Diamonds State Park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. – Dewy White of Paoli, Indiana, visited Crater of Diamonds State Park on October 2 and found a beautiful 2.71-carat white diamond.

White and his wife embarked on the road trip of a lifetime with Crater of Diamonds State Park as their first stop. The couple spent two days digging and sifting in the park’s 37.5-acre search area before moving on to their next destination. Having created a lasting memory, the couple revisited the park on their return trip for three more days.

With some screens he had bought on his way into Murfreesboro, White started digging in the Canary Hill area by the south wash pavilion. “A very nice gentleman I met on my first day out here suggested that area,” noted White. “He seemed like he knew what he was doing, and it looked like a nice, shaded spot.”

White spent most of the day dry sifting, a process where dirt is broken up by hand and sifted through mesh screens without water. Getting excited at every piece of quartz and calcite he found, White finally spotted something that looked different than everything he had seen.

Before the rock even hit his screen, White spotted the glimmering gem in his shovel and immediately knew he had found something special. Saying “thank you, Jesus!” he hopped up and wasted no time bringing the gem directly to the park’s rock and mineral identification table.

While park staff verified his diamond, White called his wife and told her about what he had found. White described his diamond like nothing he had seen before. “It looked like a metal piece of glass,” he said. “The minute I saw it in my shovel, I knew.” His 2.71-carat white diamond is round and about the size of a pea.

Many visitors choose to name the diamonds they find at Crater of Diamonds State Park. White chose to name his diamond the Hope Diamond, simply because he had hoped they would find one.

Before leaving, White expressed his gratitude to the kind people he had met in the search area, saying he wishes to thank the person who showed him where to go.

White’s Hope Diamond is the fourth-largest diamond registered this year. As of this publication, 414 diamonds have been registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park this year.

