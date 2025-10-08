Texas A&M University-Texarkana Names University Center Building and College of Business after Anita and Truman Arnold

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced the renaming of the University Center building as the Anita and Truman Arnold University Center and will be naming the newly-formed business college the Anita and Truman Arnold College of Business. The announcement was made in front of a large group of faculty, staff, students, and friends of the University at a ceremony on October 7. Anita and Truman Arnold were on hand for the historic event.

“We are deeply privileged to honor and celebrate Anita and Truman Arnold for their myriad contributions to A&M-Texarkana,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander.” Their unmatched generosity has forged a legacy that will benefit future generations of Eagles and the entire University community.”

The Anita and Truman Arnold University Center building is the heartbeat of the A&M-Texarkana campus. Housing the library on two floors, the Office of Student Affairs, the university dining hall, the bookstore, and a convenience store as well as numerous offices, classrooms, and study spaces, the building remains the most frequently used on the growing A&M-Texarkana campus.

Driven by rising enrollment and rapidly expanding academic programs, the University’s College of Business, Engineering, and Technology is being divided into two separate colleges, the Anita and Truman Arnold College of Business and the College of Engineering and Computing. The University has begun the search for the inaugural deans of each college. Both colleges will reside within the new James C. Morriss Business, Engineering, and Technology building, scheduled to be completed in spring 2026.

For more information about the Anita and Truman Arnold College of Business and other academic programs at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, please visit www.tamut.edu.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.