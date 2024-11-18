Join the Junior League of Texarkana’s 37th Annual Mistletoe Market Fundraiser, “Night at the Nutcracker” 

Sponsor

The Junior League of Texarkana, Inc. (JLT) invites the community to kick off the holiday season with a weekend of shopping, special events, and giving back at the 37th annual Mistletoe Market. Held from November 22-24, 2024, at the Holiday Inn Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center, this beloved event is not only a festive shopping experience but also a key fundraiser for JLT’s impactful community projects supporting local children and families.

Event Schedule & Highlights

Mistletoe and Mimosas Brunch, Sponsored by the Robbins Family: Friday, November 22, 9-11 a.m. ($50) – Start the weekend with brunch from Benchmark, live music from the Texas High School Jazz Band, and a raffle for a Louis Vuitton bag sponsored by Ellis Family Dentistry (raffle tickets: $20 or three for $50).

Jingle and Mingle Party: Friday, November 22, 7 p.m. ($60) – Includes a meal from SilverStar, entertainment from The Left Hooks, a silent auction, and an exclusive benefit drawing sponsored by Fay. J Packaging for one of three vacation packages.

Breakfast with Santa and Children’s Events: Saturday, November 23, starting at 9:15 a.m. ($30) – Options include breakfast from IronWood, storytime with Mrs. Claus with cookies provided by Sugar Mill Bakery, and a photo with Santa. Individual photos with Santa from Amber Fenix Photography are also available for $10.

General Shopping Market Hours:

-Friday, November 22: 12-5 p.m.

-Saturday, November 23: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

-Sunday, November 24: 12-5 p.m. – The weekend will be full of live performances from local schools, dance studios and other groups, food trucks, and local artisans and businesses.

Ticket Prices

One-Day General Admission: $10

Weekend Pass: $15

Children’s Events: $30

Benefit Drawing Tickets: $50 (limited to 200 tickets)

Supporting Community Initiatives

Proceeds from the Mistletoe Market will fund JLT’s local initiatives, including food assistance, backpacks of supplies for foster children, new clothing for children in need, and educational grants. This fiscal year, JLT will provide over $34,000 in community support, dedicate 2,500 volunteer hours, and clothe over 120 children, helping address local issues in literacy, hunger, and poverty.

Join us for a weekend of holiday cheer that makes a difference! Tickets and event details are available at jltexarkana.org.

About The Junior League of Texarkana: The Junior League of Texarkana, Inc. (JLT) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The Junior League of Texarkana’s funding is made possible by the fundraising efforts from Mistletoe Market, Clubs & Bugs, and more. For additional information or to learn about becoming a member of The Junior League of Texarkana, please visit https://www.jltexarkana.org/