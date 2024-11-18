Texarkana, Arkansas Police Investigating Weekend Shooting

Sponsor

On, November 18th, 2024, officers from the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department received multiple 911 calls early Sunday morning regarding gunshots in the area of Vernal and Bramble St. Upon officers’ arrival, officers located numerous spent cartridge cases on the street at the intersection of Vernal Street and Bramble Street. After locating several items of evidence, officers blocked the street to preserve any possible evidence. A short time later, officers from the Texarkana Texas Police Departement advised Tracy Davis, age 26, had arrived at local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was possibly related to this incident. Davis is currently in critical condition.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division arrived to investigate the incident. During the investigation, detectives discovered the suspects involved in this incident arrived at this location and began firing into a residence on Vernal St. During the exchange of gunfire, Davis was struck in the head by another one of his fellow accomplices and the suspect vehicle fled the scene to seek medical attention for Davis’s injury. It was later determined by detectives that Timothy Demery, age 21, was the driver of the suspect vehicle. Demery was placed under arrest for Terroristic Act, 66 counts, Tampering with Evidence, and Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle. At this time, no additional suspects have been identified. This incident is an on-going investigation.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Sergeant Easley with the TAPD Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154.