Jones Appointed to UA Hope-Texarkana Board

The Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas has approved the appointment of Jacob Jones of Hope, Arkansas, to serve as a member of the Board of Visitors at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). The appointment was approved by Board resolution at the scheduled meeting held in Nashville, Arkansas, on May 22, 2025. The UAHT Board of Visitors comprises ten members appointed by the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas. The Visitors serve staggered five-year terms and have significant knowledge and experience regarding UAHT’s service region.

“Joining the UAHT Board of Visitors is a true honor and a humbling distinction,” Jones said. “I believe in the power of education to transform lives and look forward to working alongside others who share that same vision. Together, we have an opportunity to make a lasting and meaningful impact on our community.”

Jones is a Hope native (Hope High School Class of 1999), a Southern Arkansas University alumnus (2004), and a graduate from the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University (2021). He is the Market President for Farmers Bank & Trust, where he has worked since 2016. In this role, he is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Hope and Prescott branches and the commercial lending department. He also represents Farmers Bank in its interactions with the community. Jacob generously donates his time and energy to many local groups and organizations, serving as a past president of Hope Kiwanis Club, Vice Chair of the Hempstead County Library Board, Board Member of Southwest Arkansas Regional Medical Center, and an active member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Jacob’s inspiration comes from his family: his wife, Jordan, his children, Jenna and Jett, and his parents. He said that after watching his parents remain active in the community and school system, he feels it is his turn. “This is home for me,” Jones said. “I am blessed with the opportunity to work and give back to the same community I was raised in, the community I’m now raising my family in. The people I work with at the bank, the people in my civics clubs, and the people I grew up with—we’re all in this together.” Whether representing Farmers Bank & Trust or acting on behalf of an organization, Jacob strives to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

“Jacob Jones is a remarkable addition to our Board of Visitors—not just because of his professional expertise, but because of his deep, personal investment in this community.” Casey Curtis, UAHT Communications Coordinator, said. “As a Hope native, a committed civic leader, and a champion for local growth, Jacob brings both insight and heart to the table. His leadership at Farmers Bank & Trust and his tireless service to area organizations reflect the very values we aim to instill in our students. We’re proud to welcome him, and we know his perspective will strengthen our mission to serve and uplift Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas.”

