Paul Herbert Roberson, 70, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Thursday, June 5, 2025. He was born November 2, 1954 in San Antonio, Texas to Rubin and Ina Roberson.

Paul spent 43 years at Red River Army Depot working in various roles – most recently he was a library data specialist. Paul was a longtime member of Walnut Church of Christ and a lifetime Dallas Cowboys fan.

Paul is preceded in death by both of his parents and one sister Vicki Runyan.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 51 years, Dona Moore Roberson; three sons, Jon (Sherry) Roberson of Texarkana, Texas, Josh (Misty) Roberson of Grand Prairie, Texas and Jeremy (Brittany) Roberson of Texarkana, Texas; eight grandchildren, Cailey Roberson, Alexandria Roberson, Lauren Roberson, Madison Roberson, Kenzie Roberson, Nicholas Roberson, Madelyn Roberson, and Maddox Roberson; two brothers-in-law Robert Runyan and Tim (Mary) Moore; four sisters-in-law, Pat (Ralph) Rodriguez, Vicki (Mike) Loebig, Tammy (Randy) Reed, and Becky (Jerry) Law; along with numerous nieces, nephews and special friends from Red River Army Depot and Walnut Church of Christ.

A funeral service will be at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, June 9, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home. A visitation will be held one hour prior.