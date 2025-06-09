West Park Blvd Street Reconstruction Closure

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas, will temporarily close the intersection of West Park Boulevard and Gus Orr Drive to all lanes of traffic to install drainage improvements as part of the ongoing West Park Boulevard Street Reconstruction Project.

The intersection closure is expected to last approximately four weeks, weather permitting. During this period, access to West Park Boulevard will be available only from University Avenue.

Despite the closure at the intersection, both lanes of West Park Boulevard will remain open, and all properties in the area will remain accessible throughout the construction. Residents and motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and exercise caution while traveling in the area.

For more information or to provide feedback, please contact the Public Works Department at 903-798-3948.





