Kilpatrick Students’ Artwork Place in Arkansas Peace Week Competition

Sponsor

Arkansas Peace Week recently announced the finalists for its Youth Essay Contest and Youth Art Contest.

Thousands of entries from all over the state were submitted for both the essay and art contest, and three Kilpatrick Elementary students are among the list of finalists. The entries demonstrated great skill in writing their essays and creativity in their art; more importantly, they have contributed to the critical work of peacemaking.

Award winners from both contests will be announced at an event at the Arkansas State Capitol Rotunda on November 16, 2024.

The essay winner will be announced at 11 am and the Art winners announced at 1 pm. Essay winners from each age group are invited to read their essays at this event.

Artwork will be displayed at the Arkansas State Capitol November 10 -16, 2024. These events are free and open to the public.

Kilpatrick Art Contest Finalists



• Joshua Hayden (1st grade) – Kilpatrick Elementary School – Balloons and Friends

• Caleb Swift (2nd grade) – Kilpatrick Elementary School – Kindness • Kynslee Willis (2nd grade) – Kilpatrick Elementary School – Don’t Bully People and Stand Up For People!

The Arkansas Peace Week Art Contest, for 1st -12th grade students, features art pieces addressing the theme:

• “What does peace mean to you? Depict a more peaceful community in your art entry.”

Arkansas Peace Week and this contest is made possible through generous grants through The National Park Service (NPS), in partnership with Jefferson National Parks Association (JNPA)and the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site.

ABOUT ARKANSAS PEACE WEEK

Arkansas Peace Week is a program of activities with a mission to educate and promote peacemaking in our society and raise awareness of organizations working to build a lasting peace in Arkansas. Arkansas Peace Week is conducted by a coalition of local, national and international organizations, faith groups, and individuals with a mission to promote peace and justice. During the third week of September, in observance of the United Nations International Day of Peace, Arkansas Peace Week includes numerous events hosted by dozens of organizations throughout the state. These events feature education, service, dialogue, and outreach activities promoting our mission.