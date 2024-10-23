Sponsor

Eugenia Jo Heath was born on August 20, 1951, to Wylie and Annette Green. A faithful Christian Eugenia loved to travel and was always looking for new people to meet or something new to collect, with animal figurines being a favorite. When she wasn’t traveling, she loved nothing more than to spend time with her family and friends, who she loved dearly.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Clyde and Tissie Green; and her nephew, Steven Green.

She is survived by her brother, Ricky Green and wife Ava; a special friend, Deborah Payne and husband John; special friend Don, from Colorado; one beloved dog, Sadie; as well as a host of other friends and relatives who will forever cherish her memory.