TexAmericas Center Announces Tenant Expansion

TexAmericas Center, a premier industrial park, today announced Cherokee Nation Armored Solutions (CNAS), a Cherokee Federal company, has expanded its footprint at TexAmericas Center to accommodate its continued growth and service to defense customers.

The additional 16,000-square-foot building will provide storage and office space to facilitate CNAS’s growth as it continues to build on its long-standing relationship with partners also operating at TexAmericas Center. Several Cherokee Federal companies are longtime tenants of TexAmericas Center, and the additional lease increases its total footprint to four buildings spanning 165,000 square feet, making it the second largest lessee on TexAmericas Center’s property.

“We have a great working relationship with TexAmericas Center,” said Shane Mears, Site Manager of Cherokee Nation Armored Solutions. “With our increased growth and continuous effort to lease more space, TexAmericas Center has been easy to work with, treating us well and accommodating facility modifications to meet our needs.”

“We are excited to see Cherokee’s continued growth to benefit their customers and our region,” said Scott Norton, CEO and Executive Director of TexAmericas Center. “They remain a valued tenant, and we look forward to their continued success and impact for all they serve.”

Cherokee Federal leases additional properties at TexAmericas Center under two of its defense industry companies:

• Cherokee Nation Aerospace and Defense leased a 4,000-square-foot office space at 342 Texas Ave., which includes an 800-square-foot storage building and a 1.07-acre parking lot.

• In 2021, Cherokee Nation Red Wing leased a 19,228-square-foot light manufacturing space at 154 Service St. (including a 0.75-acre adjacent hardstand lot), an expansion of activity in addition to the company’s existing 126,000 square feet of leased space at 312 Panther Creek Drive on TexAmericas Centers Central Campus. This space is now utilized by Cherokee Nation Armored Solutions.

To learn more about leasing space, its range of commercial real estate services, logistics services, access to financing and incentives as well as TexAmericas Center’s strategic growth plans to accommodate prospective and existing tenants, visit www.texamericascenter.com.

About TexAmericas Center

Located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area, TexAmericas Center owns and operates a premier industrial park which is one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States. With roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and approximately 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product, TexAmericas Center services four states (Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas).

For five consecutive years, Business Facilities magazine has ranked TexAmericas Center among the top 10 industrial parks in the country, most recently ranked No. 3 in 2024 and 2023. (#5 for 2022). Tenants appreciate an impressive transportation corridor that uses multiple state highways, interstates, air freight, and rail lines to disperse from a central U.S. location.

In fact, seven rail lines converge on the Texarkana region TexAmericas Center is host to an on-site rail yard and has over 30 miles of rail running through its properties. TAC Rail services include transload as well as rail car storage and movement.

TexAmericas Center also offers third-party logistics (3PL) services to assist companies with inventory management, warehousing, and fulfillment needs.

The organization recently completed construction on a 150,000-square-foot, state-of the-art speculative building and has the capability to lease, build-to-suit, or facilitate greenfield owner-constructed projects in a timely efficient manner.

It is a designated US Opportunity Zone, New Market Tax Credit Census Tract, Foreign Trade Zone (#258), and a Texas Enterprise Zone. TexAmericas Center has the operating capabilities of a municipality but functions like a traditional real estate development company, offering customized real estate, logistics, incentive and financing solutions. For more information about TexAmericas Center, visit TexAmericasCenter.com.



About Cherokee Federal

Cherokee Federal is the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses — the economic engine of Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the U.S. The mission of Cherokee Federal is to build a talented team that provides innovative solutions that solve America’s greatest challenges and serves the Cherokee Nation with strong conviction and heart. For more information, please visit cherokee-federal.com or follow Cherokee Federal on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

