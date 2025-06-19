Kiwanis Club of Texarkana Hosts Inaugural K.I.D.S. Camp for Children with Diabetes

Sponsor

The Kiwanis Club of Texarkana proudly launched its first-ever K.I.D.S. Camp (Kids Improving Diabetes Safety) from June 9–13, 2025, at Camp Preston Hunt, marking a significant step forward in the club’s ongoing commitment to supporting youth and families in the Texarkana area.

Originally envisioned more than 30 years ago by Mary Jackson, the camp was designed as a unique, inclusive day camp tailored specifically for children living with diabetes. It offers a safe, supportive, and fun environment where kids can fully enjoy the camp experience while also learning to manage their condition with confidence.

Throughout the week, campers participated in a variety of enriching activities, from outdoor adventures and team-building games to diabetes-friendly cooking lessons, arts and crafts, and educational sessions led by medical professionals and trained volunteers. Each element of the camp was designed to foster independence, boost self-esteem, and build a sense of community among children who often navigate unique health challenges.

“This camp was born out of a desire to fill a gap in our community,” said Destiny Carter, Camp Coordinator and Kiwanis President-Elect. “We wanted to create a space where children with diabetes feel seen, supported, and celebrated. Judging by the joy on their faces all week long, I think we absolutely achieved that.”

The success of the K.I.D.S. Camp was made possible thanks to the generous support of local sponsors, healthcare partners, dedicated volunteers, and proceeds from Kiwanis Club fundraising efforts. Importantly, the camp was offered completely free of charge to all participating families.

About the Kiwanis Club of Texarkana:

The Kiwanis Club of Texarkana is committed to improving the lives of children through service projects, leadership initiatives, and community partnerships. As a proud chapter of Kiwanis International, the club has served the Texarkana region since 1915, striving to make a lasting impact on the next generation.

For more information about future camps or to learn how you can get involved, please contact the Kiwanis Club of Texarkana at www.kiwaniscluboftexarkana.com

