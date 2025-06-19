A&M-Texarkana and Maxell, Ltd. Announce Gift and Research Collaboration Agreement

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that a new gift and research collaboration agreement has been made between the university and Maxell, Ltd. (Maxell). The agreement was signed at a June 18th event on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus. Under the terms of the agreement Maxell will make a substantial financial contribution to the university to further educational opportunities on campus and for collaborative research within A&M-Texarkana’s Electrical Engineering Program. As a result of the contribution and new research partnership the university will rename its existing electrical engineering degree. Formerly the Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, the new degree title will be the Maxell, Ltd. Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, making it the first named degree in the Texas A&M University System.

The research will be conducted in fields including battery development, optical lenses, display technology, internet of things (IoT) devices, mobile devices, and automotive applications. Specific research projects will be determined in consultation with Maxell, and will include topics important to Maxell and its customers, including:

• Making Improvements/advancements in all-solid-state batteries, including packaging thereof.

• Extending density, life, durability, reliability, heat resistance and manufacturing methods for mobile and automotive applications.

• Developing Improvements/advancements in other Lithium and Lithium-ion battery and micro battery technologies – such as extending density, life, durability, reliability, heat resistance and manufacturing methods for all applications.

• Improvements/advancements in optical lens technologies – such as improving resolution, decreasing distortion, heat resistance, durability, precision and manufacturing methods for mobile and automotive applications.

• Improvements/advancements in display and television technologies – such as organic light-emitting diode (OLED), micro-LED, nano-LED, quantum dot, transparent and flexible displays, tandem OLED, heads-up display, field emission displays, holographic displays, NextGen TV and streaming content.

• Improvements/advancements in (IoT)/5G/wireless technologies – such as edge computing, digital twins (physical/virtual bridge), artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) and machine learning (including for automation), blockchain (for supply chain, device authentication, and automated transactions), cloud-based efficiencies, and low-power wide-area networks.

“We are beyond grateful for this historic partnership with Maxell,” said University President Dr. Ross Alexander. “For more than 60 years Maxell has been at the cutting edge of the technology that has helped change the world. By working hand in hand with engineers and developers from Maxell, our students will be at the very forefront of developing the technology that will power the world going forward.”

“We are very pleased to announce that we have entered into a research collaboration agreement with Texas A&M University – Texarkana,” said Executive Officer and GM of New Business Producing Division of Maxell, Ltd., Mr. Kenichi Sano. “We anticipate the creation of innovative solutions by combining Texas A&M University – Texarkana ‘s outstanding research capabilities with Maxell’s unique Analog Core Technologies. Through our future joint research, we will work on developing new technologies and products to address social issues and customer needs. We sincerely appreciate the support and cooperation of all parties involved in the conclusion of this agreement.”

In addition to the gift and research collaboration agreement, the University and Maxell also signed a memorandum of understanding forming an academic partnership. Under the new academic partnership all full-time employees of Maxell and its affiliates will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new students their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

For additional information about Texas A&M University-Texarkana's Electrical Engineering and other programs please visit www.tamut.edu/academic-programs. To learn more about academic partnerships with the university visit www.tamut.edu/partnerships.



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

