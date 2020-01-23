Learn Wire Crafting Next Month at the Crater of Diamonds

Advertisement

By Waymon Cox, Park Interpreter C.I.G. Crater of Diamonds State Park

On Saturday, February 22, Crater of Diamonds State Park will host a Wire Tree Crafting Workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. In this fun, hands-on workshop, participants will learn about the ancient practice of wire crafting while making their own tree sculptures from wire and beads. Due to the limited length of this workshop, each participant is encouraged to bring a partner to help construct their tree. Additional wire tree kits may be purchased at the time of registration to assemble later.

Cost of the workshop is $30 per tree, including a non-refundable $15 registration fee due by Friday, February 7 (pay the remaining $15 at the visitor center on February 22). Supplies are limited, and a minimum of three paying participants is required for the workshop to take place.

For more information, or to register, call Crater of Diamonds State Park at 870-285-3113 by February 7.