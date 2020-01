Advertisement

ATLANTA — On Sunday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) will be assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) in investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 30 westbound in Texarkana in November of last year.

This will require closure of inside and outside traffic lanes at various times during the day between Richmond Road and University Avenue. Lane closures should be from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the investigation is completed.