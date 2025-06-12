Sponsor

Gaye Robertson Bell, age 65, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2025.

Gaye was born on October 9, 1959, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a proud graduate of Liberty Eylau High School, Class of 1978, she went on to retire from Red River Army Depot. She was a member of Redwater First Baptist Church and previously served her community as a dedicated member of the Liberty Eylau Volunteer Fire Department and the First Responder team.

Above all, Gaye cherished time with her family and loved being a devoted Mom and Gigi. Her kind heart and fun spirit touched all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, G.L. (Buddy) Robertson, 1993, and Georgia Mae Raines Robertson, 1966; one nephew, Bryan Robertson, 2007; and one sister-in-law, Donna Kay Robertson, 2022.

She is survived by her loving son, Dylan Bell and his wife Korie Bell of Texarkana; her cherished grandchildren, Joseph (Partner in Crime), Samuel (My Buddy), and Skye (Sunflower) Bell, all of Texarkana; her stepmother, Suzanne Robertson of Texarkana; her brother, Randy Robertson of Texarkana; her stepsister, Velma Landry of Texarkana; and her brother-in-law, Bobby “Goat” Underwood of Texarkana. She is also survived by her stepbrother, Don Bradley and his wife, Culleen Bradley of Dalton, Georgia.

Also, she is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, all of Texarkana: Bobby D. Underwood; Scott Robertson and his wife Shannon; Crystal Wagner and her husband Billy; Richard Bradford and his wife Julie; Beth Robertson; Stacy Clubine and her husband Michael; Jennifer Carrillo and her husband Anthony; and Jessica “Jweezy” Bradley, who held a very special place in her heart. Gaye was also blessed with many great-nieces and nephews, a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins, her special friend Carla Hahn of Texarkana, and a wide circle of friends who will miss her deeply.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Pastor Calicott officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy. 237 in Doddridge, Arkansas, under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. The Pallbearers will include Matthew Underwood, Brandon Colley, Kyle Colley, Justin Colley, Anthony Carrillo, and Mark Pulliam. Visitation will be on Friday evening, June 13th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial account to assist with funeral expenses as well as any other financial needs that Gaye’s son and his family may incur during this time.

Contributions may be made via Venmo (@Gaye-Bell-Memorial) or by check payable to Dylan Bell, with Gaye Bell Memorial noted in the memo line. Checks may be delivered to Red River Credit Union (RRCU), either inside or via the drive-thru.