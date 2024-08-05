Local Non-Profits Provide Educational Essentials

Sponsor

The Stuff the Bus program is a collaboration with United Way of Greater Texarkana and Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc., as well as over 50 local schools to ensure every child in need has the items they need to not only start school but has access to items throughout the year. This program raised and distributes over $21,000 to over 50 area schools and programs. These funds are used to stock the schools care closets. Care closets have items such as hygiene products, school supplies, clothing, and food. Students can visit the closets to get what they need throughout the school year.

Over 400 backpacks filled with all the school supplies needed to start the school year are supplied. These backpacks are given to several ABC, headstart, and preschool programs throughout the greater Texarkana area. The goal is for all young and new learners to have access to what they need to start school. DONATE HERE!

This year, the TAPD Pride Academy brought their 5th-grade students to Texarkana Resources on Friday, 8/2/24, to stuff all those backpacks so we can get them distributed to schools before the school year starts! It was a great example of how community collaboration can occur to benefit everyone in need!

This program is 100% volunteer-led, and every dollar donated goes right back into the program to help local schools. If a parent is wondering how they can get one of these backpacks or supplies, they just need to ask their school counselor, and they should be able to help them out!

The main goal of this program is to ensure everyone is excited about starting school, and we want to help remove any barriers to education. Confidence is key, and this program ensures every child can be confident while in school! Texarkana Resources can always use more support and funding.



