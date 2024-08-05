Sponsor

Rev. Morris Eugene Richie, Jr. was born on October 25, 1963, in Texarkana, Texas, to the late Reverend Morris E. Richie, Sr. and Annie Morehead Richie. Throughvictories and setbacks, Rev. Richie allowed us to see the wonder of God’s grace and mercy at work within him. He held a special place in the hearts of many.

Reverend Richie was educated in the Texarkana Independent School and attended Grim Elementary School, Pine Street Junior High, and graduated from Texas High School in 1981. While in high school, he was a member of the Tiger Band where he played the tuba. He furthered his education as a proud Panther at Prairie View A&M University. He received an associate degree in Electronics from Southern Technical College in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Being a ‘preacher’s kid,’ Reverend Richie was deeply involved in church activities from an early age. As a child, he was always excited to attend church and listen to God’s Word while hanging onto his dad’s pant leg. His church membership included New Hope Baptist Church, New Town Baptist Church, where his dad served as the pastor, and Mt. Orange Baptist Church.

As he matured, his engagement with God’s Word deepened, leading to his receipt of a Certificate of License for the Gospel Ministry on June 30, 1996, and the Certificate of Ordination from Mt. Orange Missionary Baptist Church on May 30, 2010. He pursued further biblical education and earned an associate degree in Biblical Studies from Southern Baptist Convention (Seminary Extension) and a Bachelor of Theology degree at Good Shepherd Theological Seminary on May 28, 2023.

Reverend Richie’s career was marked by service and leadership. He served as the former pastor of Eylau First Baptist Church, worked as a funeral attendant at Richardson Hill Funeral Home, and was a substitute teacher at Liberty Eylau ISD. His professional background also included roles as a print center attendant at Office Depot and a copier technician at Stuart Office Equipment and Lavender Business Systems.

Reverend Richie was married to the late Karen Richie. He is survived by his mother: Annie Richie (Texarkana, TX); daughter: Ashley Richie Whatley (Salt Lake City, Utah); sister: LaWanda Richie Cooper (Belleville, MI), brother: Ronnie Richie (Texarkana, TX); aunts: Verdie Mae Box (Chidester, AR), Idel Wilson (Wilmington, Delaware), Elvira Williams (Dr. A. C. Williams – Atlanta, TX), Lillian Brown (Larry Brown – Atlanta, TX); uncles: Minister Harrison Morehead (Texarkana, TX) and Lorenzo Morehead (Camden, AR); nieces: LaShaun Cooper (Ypsilanti, MI) and Lynnea Harris (Belleville, MI); special friend: Shanna Jester (Texarkana, TX). He is also remembered by a host of cousins and friends.

Services will be held at Mt. Orange Baptist Church, 2510 W. 10th Street in Texarkana, Texas, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Johnny Riley officiating. The burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Highway, Nash from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.