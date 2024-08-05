Sponsor

On Friday, July 19, 2024, our beloved Mary Elizabeth Carter (age 93) passed away. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, as well as a caring friend.

What a gift it was when Mary was born on Christmas Eve December 24, 1930, in Pelican, LA. Mary later moved with her family to Texarkana where she went on to start and raise her own family while managing the businesses of Mary’s Poodle Parlor (Owner) and Calvin Carter Construction (Office Manager).

Mary lived in Texarkana for 60 years before moving to New Braunfels, TX, and living next door to her only child Dawn. Mary enjoyed the last 15 years in New Braunfels near family and making wonderful memories with them. She often said how blessed her life was. She will be greatly missed by all.

Mary is survived by her only child Deborah Dawn Hawkins (Tim); grandchildren Jonathan Mark Ebert (Staci), Hallie Hughes Hawkins, Mary Kathryn Riddle (Jason); great-grandchildren Lawson Ebert, Mallory Ebert, and Fox Riddle.

She was preceded in death by her cherished husband, Eldridge (Calvin) Carter; and her parents, Marcus Lanxton Kuykendall and Sarah Ruth (Petty) Kuykendall.

She will be laid to rest with her beloved husband and parents at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Texarkana, AR.