Texarkana ISD Coaches Earn Prestigious “Texas 50” Recognition 

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In Texas, football is more than a game, it’s a tradition built on teamwork, discipline, and the quiet leadership that happens behind the scenes. This year, two Texarkana ISD coaches are being recognized for embodying that very thing.

Texarkana ISD is proud to announce that Coach James Hawkins and Coach A.J. Wilson of Texas High School have been selected to the inaugural Texas 50, a statewide honor recognizing the top assistant high school football coaches across Texas.

Selected from programs spanning classifications 1A through 6A, the Texas 50 highlights assistant coaches who play a vital role in developing student athletes, strengthening team culture, and making a lasting impact in their schools and communities.

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Hawkins and Wilson were chosen by a distinguished committee of Texas football leaders, including Todd Dodge, Scott Surratt, D.W. Rutledge, and Dr. Charles Breithaupt, names synonymous with excellence in Texas high school football.

This recognition reflects not only their knowledge of the game but also the standards they set and the influence they have on students.

“Coach Hawkins and Coach Wilson represent everything we value in Texarkana ISD athletics,” said Athletic Director Gerry Stanford. “Their commitment to our student athletes goes far beyond the game. They build relationships, develop character, and set a standard of excellence that impacts our program and community every single day.”

“Assistant coaches are essential to the success and stability of high school programs across Texas,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, chair of the Texas 50 selection committee. “The Texas 50 recognizes those who are making a lasting impact on their programs and helping shape the future of the game.”

As part of this honor, both coaches will participate in a statewide leadership experience, including a Virtual Master Class Series in April and a capstone event on June 17 in Waco, designed to support the continued growth and development of top coaching talent.

While the recognition is statewide, the impact is deeply local. At Texas High School, Coach Hawkins and Coach Wilson are known for their leadership, consistency, and daily investment in students, helping shape confident, disciplined young people who carry those lessons into the classroom and the community.

Texarkana ISD celebrates this well-deserved honor and the continued excellence of its athletic programs.