A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership Hilton Garden Inn

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Hilton Garden Inn have formed a new academic partnership that will allow Hilton Garden Inn employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on June 5, 2025, on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus. The partnership is effective immediately and may be used for courses in the Summer and Fall 2025 terms which are enrolling now.

“We are pleased to announce that the Hilton Garden Inn is A&M-Texarkana’s newest community partner,” said University President Dr. Ross Alexander. “We have had an excellent working relationship with Hilton Garden Inn for many years and are proud to help their employees attain their education goals.”

“We’re truly honored to partner with Texas A&M-Texarkana as part of our ongoing commitment to support our team and give back to our community,” said Barbara Walker, Director of Sales, Hilton Garden Inn-Texarkana Convention Center. “At Hilton Garden Inn Texarkana, we believe that investing in our people is the heart of great hospitality. This partnership opens the door for our team members to grow both personally and professionally, which in turn helps us continue delivering exceptional service to every guest who walks through our doors. I’m especially excited because I’ve officially enrolled myself! It’s a wonderful opportunity I’m proud to be part of!”

Under the new academic partnership all full-time employees of Hilton Garden Inn will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new students their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

###

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.